Kerry experiencing a shortage of first holy communion shoes

Apr 12, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry shoe shop owner is reporting a shortage of first holy communion shoes, a predicament, he says, that's reflected across the country.

John Walsh of Walsh Bros Shoes, which has shops in Tralee and Killarney, says that COVID-19 has affected everything.

He says outbreaks of the virus in ports and factories have slowed down production and the transit of shoes.

Mr Walsh expects the shoes to be delivered in-store on or after May 5th but can’t guarantee when the stock will arrive.

He says he's ordered white sandals as an alternative for customers.

Mr Walsh explains the process involved in the shipment of communion shoes to Ireland

