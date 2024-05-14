MTU confirms agreement to host Rose of Tralee televised events until 2026

The Munster Technological University has confirmed it has agreed to host the live televised Rose of Tralee shows for the next three years.

The Rose of Tralee has hired the MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy for the televised events during 2022 and 2023, and for the Rose Ball in 2022.

The Rose of Tralee sought a significant reduction in cost for renting the Kerry Sports Academy for the 2023 events.

A new, three-year agreement has now been approved, but the University’s executive will conduct an annual review after each festival, to assess whether to continue with the arrangement.

Minutes of an MTU governing body meeting held in Tralee in November show that, at that stage, the MTU had received a request from the organisers of the Rose of Tralee.

This was that the Kerry Sports Academy would host the two live television shows for three years, including 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack, told the meeting the request was based on the same arrangement as the 2023 festival, namely a venue hire for the televised shows only.

The request was also discussed at the University executive meeting on 31st October last year.

The executive is made up of the University’s President, Chief Corporate Officer, five Vice Presidents, and five Deans of schools.

The meeting was told the executive is content to proceed with the proposal, but subject to an annual review by the executive in relation to whether to proceed with the following year’s event.

This review will take account of factors including payment of fees and overheads for the previous year, venue availability, and operational matters, among others.

This means the executive could pull out of the agreement for the following year if they are not paid for the previous year.

The MTU’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee will also give any feedback it deems necessary to the executive before any decision is made to proceed with the venue hire for the following year.

The proposal was approved, and the MTU has told Radio Kerry that the price and other terms of the agreement are commercially sensitive.

The MTU also confirmed to Radio Kerry it has been paid in full in respect of the venue hire by the Rose of Tralee for the 2023 event.