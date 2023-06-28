Advertisement
Kerry ETB launch new brand and five-year strategy statement

Jun 28, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Education and Training Board (ETB) have launched their new brand and Strategy Statement 2023-2027.

The five-year statement outlines five key objectives, aiming to enhance learner experience, reinforce organisational cohesion and achieve excellence in education and training.

Over 3,100 full time students and 14,000 beneficiaries (including appprenticeships) of ETB programmes avail of their services in Kerry, with the ETB employing more than 1,200 staff.

Kerry ETB says the new brand identity marks an essential milestone, as it builds on a decade of change, growth and development.

Speaking at the launch in Tech Amergin, Waterville, Kerry ETB Board chair, Jim Finucane, said the strategy “presents numerous opportunities to strengthen, expand, and further develop our education and training infrastructure across Co. Kerry."

