Kerry ETB held its annual Student Awards Ceremony last week.
The ceremony took place at the Rose Hotel Tralee and celebrated the exceptional achievements of students during the 2021/22 academic year.
75 awards were presented to recipients who were commended for their hard work, commitment, and dedication to their studies.
The guest speaker for the evening was Cora Creed, Vice President Strategic Programme Office at Universal Music Group in New York.
Killarney Community College at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Leon Stobe from Lillarney Youthreach was the Kerry ETB student of the year at Kerry ETB Honours Outstanding Students at 2023 Student Awards Ceremony . Also pictured is John Adams and Siobhan Shanahan from Kerry ETB .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents David Peskett of Castleisland Community College with his award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents Cate Conway of Coláiste na Sceilge with her award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents Shauna Walsh of Coláiste na Sceilge with her award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents Aoidhinn Coffey of Killorglin Community College with her award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Owen O Donnell of the Kerry ETB presents Leon Stobe from Killarney Youthreach with the Kerry ETB student of the year at Kerry ETB Honours Outstanding Students at 2023 Student Awards Ceremony .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Students from Castleisland Community College with their awards at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
People at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD