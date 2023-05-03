Advertisement
News

Kerry ETB honours outstanding students

May 3, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ETB honours outstanding students Kerry ETB honours outstanding students
Students from Castleisland Community College with their awards at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry ETB held its annual Student Awards Ceremony last week.

The ceremony took place at the Rose Hotel Tralee and celebrated the exceptional achievements of students during the 2021/22 academic year.

75 awards were presented to recipients who were commended for their hard work, commitment, and dedication to their studies.

Advertisement

The guest speaker for the evening was Cora Creed, Vice President Strategic Programme Office at Universal Music Group in New York.

Killarney Community College at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Advertisement

Leon Stobe from Lillarney Youthreach was the Kerry ETB student of the year at Kerry ETB Honours Outstanding Students at 2023 Student Awards Ceremony . Also pictured is John Adams and Siobhan Shanahan from Kerry ETB .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Advertisement
Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents David Peskett of Castleisland Community College with his award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents Cate Conway of Coláiste na Sceilge with her award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Advertisement

Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents Shauna Walsh of Coláiste na Sceilge with her award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Advertisement
Ann O'Dwyer Directoor of Schools Kerry ETB presents Aoidhinn Coffey of Killorglin Community College with her award at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Owen O Donnell of the Kerry ETB presents Leon Stobe from Killarney Youthreach with the Kerry ETB student of the year at Kerry ETB Honours Outstanding Students at 2023 Student Awards Ceremony .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Students from Castleisland Community College with their awards at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

People at the 2023 Kerry ETB Student Awards Ceremony held at the Rose Hotel Tralee
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus