Kerry ETB honours outstanding students

Kerry ETB held its annual Student Awards Ceremony last week.

The ceremony took place at the Rose Hotel Tralee and celebrated the exceptional achievements of students during the 2021/22 academic year.

75 awards were presented to recipients who were commended for their hard work, commitment, and dedication to their studies.

The guest speaker for the evening was Cora Creed, Vice President Strategic Programme Office at Universal Music Group in New York.

