Kerry ETB formally submits proposals to rejuvenate former Pretty Polly site

The Kerry Education and Training Board has formally submitted a proposal to rejuvenate the old Pretty Polly site in Killarney.

It was announced in November 2022 that the site of the former Pretty Polly and Sara Lee is to be developed into a college with an emphasis on hospitality.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, has now told the Dáil an official proposal from the Kerry ETB has been received.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked Minister Harris for the up-to-date position on the plans to redevelop the former Pretty Polly site.

Minister Harris said his Department has now received a proposal from Kerry ETB, through Solas, to rejuvenate and regenerate the old site.

Kerry ETB plans to turn it into a state-of-the-art further education college, specialising in hospitality and culinary training, which Minister Harris said is at the heart of the economy and society of Killarney.

Minister Harris is meeting with SOLAS this week regarding these proposals, which are all due to be assessed between now and September or October.

He said an update will be due then.

It’s envisaged that once completed, the campus will accommodate 4,000 full-time and part-time students.

The campus will focus on skills development in hospitality training.

The hospitality courses will be supplemented by courses in construction, renewable energy, and future green technologies.