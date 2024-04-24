Kerry entrepreneurs invited to attend AIBF Munster meet-up

Kerry entrepreneurs are being invited to take part in an All-Ireland Business Foundation event.

The AIBF are hosting a Munster entrepreneur meet up on Friday (April 26th) at the Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastlewest.

Over 100 businesses will be in attendance at the event, which will include facilitated networking opportunities, keynote speakers and two panel discussions.

The AIBF Munster entrepreneur meet up begins at 10am on Friday.

Further information and details on how to register can be found here.