Kerry Emigrant Support Group organises first trip home in five years

Mar 7, 2024 13:24 By radiokerrynews
Left to right: Margaret Kiely, Joe Hardy who's chair of Kerry Emigrant Support Group, Jackie Kerry and Jackie Foley. Front: Susan Gallivan. March 2024: Kerry Emigrant Support Group organises holiday for 30 Irish people living in the UK.
Kerry Emigrant Support Group has brought Irish people living long-term in the UK to this county for a holiday - the first time in five years.

Founded in 1992, the not-for-profit, voluntary group works with other organisations to support the Irish community in Britain.

Kerry Emigrant Support Group couldn’t bring people home during the pandemic.

Last year, lack of accommodation in the county meant it wasn’t possible to organise a trip.

Jackie Kerry is part of the group of 30 who spent four days in Kerry and are returning to London today.

