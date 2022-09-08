Advertisement
Kerry educational consultant warns students not to accept CAO offers they’ve no interest in

Sep 8, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry educational consultant warns students not to accept CAO offers they've no interest in
Students are being warned not to accept a CAO choice if they’re not interested in the course.

That’s according to Kerry-based educational consultant, Mary Lucey of Career Ahead.

She says if a student isn’t offered their first choice today, and gets a second or subsequent choice, they should not accept it, if it’s a course they don’t want to pursue.

She says if a student is happy to take up a course that’s not first on their CAO form, they should accept the initial offer today.

She adds they still may be offered their first choice in later CAO rounds.

