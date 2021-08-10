Advertisement
Kerry ecologist believes everyone needs to act to stop climate change

Aug 10, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry ecologist believes we all need to take action to stop dramatic climate change.

Senior Lecturer at MTU Kerry, Dr Therese Higgins was speaking following the publication of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

It said human activity is the indisputable cause of global warming, and greenhouse gas emissions need to be dramatically reduced.

Dr Higgins says the report isn’t all doom and gloom, but action needs to be taken.

 

Dr Therese Higgins of MTU Kerry says, however, that everyone needs to make changes if we’re to stop climate change, including dramatic weather events.

 

