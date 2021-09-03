Kerry driving test pass rates higher than national average

Driving test pass rates are higher in Kerry than the national average.

The Road Safety Authority’s annual report for 2020 gives information on test pass rates, the number of driving instructors and licence holders in the county.

During 2020, 52% of all those who underwent driving tests nationwide passed.

Success rates at Kerry’s two driving centres – Tralee and Killarney – were above average: Tralee had a pass rate of just under 55% (54.8), while Killarney’s was just under 60% (59.8)

Nationally, the most common faults during driving tests were road position, vehicle controls and driver observation.

There are 104,443 full licence holders in Kerry, along with 7,290 learner permit holders. The RSA says are 62 approved driving instructors in Kerry.