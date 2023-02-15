Kerry domestic violence applicants facing four week wait for hearing

Domestic violence applicants in Kerry are waiting up to four weeks to have their safety applications heard in court.

That’s according to figures released from the Department of Justice, on the Courts Service for the third quarter of 2022.

The report shows that District Court waiting times vary widely across the country, for family-law domestic violence applicants.

Applicants to Tralee District Court, are faced with a waiting time of up to four weeks for a hearing.

Trim District Court in County Meath has the highest waiting time, with a wait of up to 16 weeks.

Carlow and Cavan District Courts have a 12 week waiting list; applicants in Ennis and Clonmel are waiting up to 8 weeks to get a hearing; and there’s a 4 week backlog in Limerick and Waterford.

16 areas of the country, including Cork, hear safety applications the following week, while in Dublin, applicants can get a hearing on the same day.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, has called on the Government to invest over €5 million, to appoint additional judges to end the backlog.