Kerry dog Trakr wins at Golden Paws Award ceremony

Feb 23, 2025 17:34 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry dog won an award at a ceremony in Kildare yesterday.

Trakr the German shepherd works alongside his handler as part of Kerry Mountain Rescue and Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland.

Together they assist emergency services in searching for missing persons across Ireland, navigating challenging terrains like mountains, woodlands and waterways.

He won the search and rescue dog award at the Golden Paws Awards held in The Keadeen Hotel.

The awards ceremony aims to find, recognise and reward Ireland's most courageous canines, through seven categories.

