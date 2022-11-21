Advertisement
News

Kerry dog Marcel wins top Golden Paw award

Nov 21, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry dog Marcel wins top Golden Paw award Kerry dog Marcel wins top Golden Paw award
Share this article

A six-year-old Golden Retriever from Tralee called Marcel, has scooped the top prize at the Irish Kennel Club's Golden Paw hero awards.

Marcel is an Ambassador Dog for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and was also the winner of the Therapy/Guide category of the awards.

The ceremony took place at the Clayton Hotel at Dublin Airport on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Marcel was assigned as Kerry’s First Ambassador dog and visits nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and many fund-raising events.

He regularly visits specific patients at University Hospital Kerry, at the request of their doctor, to comfort parents and children.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus