Kerry dog Marcel wins top Golden Paw award

A six-year-old Golden Retriever from Tralee called Marcel, has scooped the top prize at the Irish Kennel Club's Golden Paw hero awards.

Marcel is an Ambassador Dog for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and was also the winner of the Therapy/Guide category of the awards.

The ceremony took place at the Clayton Hotel at Dublin Airport on Saturday night.

Marcel was assigned as Kerry’s First Ambassador dog and visits nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and many fund-raising events.

He regularly visits specific patients at University Hospital Kerry, at the request of their doctor, to comfort parents and children.