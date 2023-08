Concerns have been raised the rollout of GP visit cards to six and seven year olds will "overwhelm" the service.

It comes as almost 80-thousand kids will be able to gain access to free GP visits from today.

The GP visit cards are now available for all children under eight, in the biggest expansion in eligibility for free GP care, covering up to 500-thousand people.

Killarney GP, Dr. Gary Stack, says it will affect patients who need urgent care: