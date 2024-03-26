Advertisement
News

Kerry disabilities service provider gifted half a million euro

Mar 26, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry-wide organisation, which provides services to adults with intellectual disabilities, has been gifted €500,000.

Kerry Parents' and Friends' Association have expressed their gratitude to the late, Waterville-born, multi-millionaire Crohan O'Shea.

The former Kerry Person of the Year left half-a-million-euro in his will to the organisation's Tigh an Oileáin centre on Valentia Island.

The businessman made his fortune in the UK construction industry, having set up CJ O'Shea Ltd.

Tigh an Oileáin is home to six adults with special needs, and also provides a day service to a number of people from the surrounding areas.

Manager of the purpose-built centre, Elaine Deinum says the donation is very welcome:

