The Diocese of Kerry is hosting a webinar to celebrate Mission Month, held every October.

The theme of the webinar is 'we cannot remain silent' and the speakers include missionaries Sr Orla Treacy and Fr Tim Galvin who've both worked in South Sudan and Julieann Moran of the Irish branch of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The webinar will take place by zoom on Thursday the 21st of October at 8pm.

To register visit dioceseofkerry.ie.