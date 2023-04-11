Kerry digital marketing agency urging local retailers to apply for Enterprise Ireland grant

Digital marketing agency ePresence, which has offices in Tralee and Cork, is urging local businesses to apply for Enterprise Ireland grant aid.

Since the Online Retail Scheme was launched in 2020, ePresence has used its expertise to ensure Munster retailers secured grants of up to €25,000.

ePresence says this is an opportunity for local retailers to compete with the national and global retail giants, and is calling on them to make contact so an application can be made before the May 3rd deadline.