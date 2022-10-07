Advertisement
Kerry diaspora to be honoured in Tralee this evening

Oct 7, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry diaspora to be honoured in Tralee this evening
Members of the Kerry diaspora are to be honoured in a ceremony in Tralee this evening.

The event is part of ‘An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry Festival’, and will honour people from Kerry but living outside the county, who are to the fore in promoting Kerry from a visitor and economic viewpoint.

An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry is a county-wide initiative to bring home the Kerry diaspora this month, with about 40 events taking place across the county during October.

The celebration of Kerry’s diaspora takes place at the Rose Hotel this evening, while there will be a celebration of Killarney’s links with London in the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney tomorrow evening.

Tourism Officer with Kerry County Council, John Griffin, says it’s fitting that members of the diaspora are honoured for their service to the county.

