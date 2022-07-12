Kerry destination named as one of the best places to holiday in Ireland

A Kerry destination has been named in the Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022 list.

Valentia Island, which received eight submissions, was among hundreds of locations nominated across Ireland.

In her nomination, Clodagh Cahill said Valentia is fantastic in the summer, and she’s overwhelmed by its beauty in the winter.

The competition, which is run by the Irish Times and Fáilte Ireland, began at the end of April when members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite place to holiday.

Five finalists will be named on July 22nd, with the overall winner announced on the August bank holiday weekend.