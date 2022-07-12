Advertisement
News

Kerry destination named as one of the best places to holiday in Ireland

Jul 12, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry destination named as one of the best places to holiday in Ireland Kerry destination named as one of the best places to holiday in Ireland
NO FEE PIC PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY People all over Ireland are being invited to nominate their favourite holiday destination for the coveted title of ‘The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland’ 2022. Pictured at the launch of the initiative were Diamond Njouku (8) ,Isabelle Sweeney (6) and Lucien Koester (10) and Oscar Clancy (9) . MORE INFO CONTACT [email protected]
Share this article

A Kerry destination has been named in the Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022 list.

Valentia Island, which received eight submissions, was among hundreds of locations nominated across Ireland.

In her nomination, Clodagh Cahill said Valentia is fantastic in the summer, and she’s overwhelmed by its beauty in the winter.

Advertisement

The competition, which is run by the Irish Times and Fáilte Ireland, began at the end of April when members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite place to holiday.

Five finalists will be named on July 22nd, with the overall winner announced on the August bank holiday weekend.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus