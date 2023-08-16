Advertisement
Kerry delegation visit Newfoundland to discuss next phase of UNESCO World Heritage application

Aug 16, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Further meetings to progress efforts in securing UNESCO World Heritage status for Valentia Island have taken place.

The 19th century construction of the transatlantic cable between Valentia and Heart’s Content in Newfoundland, Canada, was ground-breaking in the history of global communications.

Mayor of Kerry, Jim Finucane completed a four day visit to Newfoundland, where he and a delegation from Kerry attended a series of meetings.

The permanent loan of equipment to Valentia was among the topics discussed with Minister Steve Crocker on behalf of the Newfoundland-Labrador Government.

The next phase of the process includes the appointment of local coordinators - and nominations of teams in Valentia, Hearts content and a UNESCO expert to oversee the joint application.

Speaking at the conclusion of the visit,  Cllr Finucane said that “Kerry County Council’s involvement in the project has, from the outset, been in a supporting role to the Valentia Island Development Company and local community. It is motivated by the desire to conserve and highlight this unique heritage but also to leverage the funding, job creation, wider economic and social benefits for Valentia and the county at large that the UNESCO brand can attract.  Heart’s Content has similar challenges and aspirations.  Working together as partners and with both Governments, I am confident we can achieve our goals.”

