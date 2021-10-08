Kerry COVID cases up by 30%

Kerry has the third highest 7-day incidence rate of COVID in the country.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday, there were 634 cases confirmed in the county.

The Tralee LEA, with 219 cases, has the county’s highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, at 663. The Listowel LEA, which comprises most of North Kerry, had 159 cases and a rate of 555.

Killarney LEA, with 118 cases, has a rate of 399, while Kenmare’s 64 cases give a rate of 255. Castleisland LEA recorded 43 cases for a rate of 250, followed by Corca Dhuibhne with 31 cases and a rate of 219.

After a number of weeks plateauing around 480 cases fortnightly, the rate of infection has increased considerably in the past two weeks. This week’s two-week total marks a 30% increase on the previous total.

HSE data shows Kerry has the third highest 7-day incidence rate in the country, and the highest ratio when 7-day and 14-day rates are compared. This rate comparison shows there are more confirmed cases in the past seven days when compared to the preceding week, meaning that the case numbers are increasing.