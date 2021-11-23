Kerry COVID cases increasing but incidence rate same as national average

COVID cases in Kerry are increasing, but the county's 14-day incidence rate is the same as the national average.

145 cases of COVID have been confirmed in Kerry each day, on average, over the past five days.

There have been 1,811 cases in Kerry in the past fortnight, up 88, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 1,226.1 per 100,000 population; the same as the national average (1,226.5).

Advertisement

Westmeath currently has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the country, at 1,792 cases per 100,000 population.

The figures are from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which provides updates on the prevalence of the disease nationwide.