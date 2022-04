The COVID-19 testing centre in Kerry is to move location next week.

PCR testing, which is by appointment only, is available at the former Borg Warner premises, Monavalley Industrial Estate, in Tralee from Monday, April 25th.

The COVID-19 test centre has been located at Ballymullen Barracks Tralee since July 2020.

A temporary marquee-type structure is to be used until the site is adapted as a testing centre.

People can book appointments on hse.ie.