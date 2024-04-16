Advertisement
Kerry County Council's total expenditure hits over 323 million euro

Apr 16, 2024 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry County Council has published its Annual Financial Statement for 2023.

Overall, it showed a modest positive outturn.

The council says targeted government supports, careful budget monitoring, and increased income helped achieve a surplus of nearly 83,000 euro (€82,962).

Kerry County Council's total expenditure for 2023, including revenue and capital, was €323,292,921, up nearly €30 million on 2022 (from €293,370,698).

The total income was €325,020,686, an increase from €300,010,270.

Road transportation and safety was the biggest area of spending at €57.33 million, followed by housing at €41.72 million and environmental services at €25.32m.

Some of the main additional expenditure includes an extra €3.77 million on road maintenance and improvements, an additional €968,000 for social inclusion, an extra €463,000 for the revitalisation of disadvantaged communities and well as additional spending on street cleaning, waste disposal and the fire service, amongst others.

The council's income came largely from state grants and subsidies at €78.95 million, followed by €48.53 million from business rates.

The Local Property Tax brought in €15,041,982.

Financial provision have also been made to support future financial planning to safeguard the council’s finances.

The main provisions include €200,000 for the dredging of Fenit Harbour to ensure adequate channel depth for the safe berthing of larger ships, and €100,000 for upgrade works to Fire Stations throughout the county.

The financial statement will now go for external audit by the Local Government Audit Service.

