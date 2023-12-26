Kerry County Council's emergency line in place during Storm Gerrit

Sandbags are being made available to members of the public across Kerry, as the county braces for a status orange rainfall warning.

Kerry County Council’s emergency line will also be place for the duration of the warning to enable members of the public to report any issues.

A status orange rainfall warning is in place for Kerry and West Cork from 8 o’clock tonight and expires just after midnight tomorrow.

Met Éireann says the heavy, persistent rain overnight will be followed by further showers tomorrow which could result in localised flooding; there’ll also be strong winds.

Kerry County Council's emergency contact number will be in place for the duration of the warning.

Any issues across the county can be reported by calling 066 7183588; Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team says crews will be on standby to deal with any issues that arise.

As a precaution, the council says sandbags are being placed across the county for members of the public.

In the Kenmare Area, sandbags are located in The Square, Creamery Car park, Pier road, Scarteen Park, Cill Mhuire Estate and Finnihy Banks Estate.

In Sneem, they are in Waterville Road, while in Dingle sandbags are available from the Garda station and the council’s depot and in Castleisland sandbags are available in the depot beside Divane’s garage.

In the Killarney area, the public can get sandbags in the council depot at Woodlands, while in Killorglin they are at the council depot at Cromane Cross and in the Listowel area they are available from Listowel Fire Station and Ballybunion Fire Station.

For those in the Tralee area, sandbags are in the council’s depot on Rock Street and at County Buildings inside main gate, while people in the Cahersiveen area can get them at the Fair Green, Waterville Car park and Portmagee Car Park.