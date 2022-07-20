Advertisement
News

Kerry County Councillors vote no confidence in An Bord Pleanála

Jul 20, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillors vote no confidence in An Bord Pleanála Kerry County Councillors vote no confidence in An Bord Pleanála
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
Share this article

Kerry County Councillors have passed a motion of no confidence in An Bord Pleanála.

The motion was tabled by Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and called for members to pass a vote of no confidence in the board.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says people have seen the investigations launched into An Bord Pleanála in recent months.

Advertisement

He claims the board’s independence and integrity is in question, and says the public, along with himself, have lost faith in An Bord Pleanála in its current form.

He says the Minister and State create a way to re-establish trust in the board.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton asked councillor Healy-Rae to postpone the vote until September.

Advertisement

She added she wasn’t against the nature of the motion, but she felt it mightn’t be wise to vote now, given there’s lots going on at the moment in terms of decisions being made by the board.

A vote was taken on the issue; 16 councillors expressed no confidence in An Bord Pleanála, five voted against the motion and 12 were absent.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus