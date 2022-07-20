Kerry County Councillors vote no confidence in An Bord Pleanála

Kerry County Councillors have passed a motion of no confidence in An Bord Pleanála.

The motion was tabled by Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and called for members to pass a vote of no confidence in the board.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says people have seen the investigations launched into An Bord Pleanála in recent months.

He claims the board’s independence and integrity is in question, and says the public, along with himself, have lost faith in An Bord Pleanála in its current form.

He says the Minister and State create a way to re-establish trust in the board.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton asked councillor Healy-Rae to postpone the vote until September.

She added she wasn’t against the nature of the motion, but she felt it mightn’t be wise to vote now, given there’s lots going on at the moment in terms of decisions being made by the board.

A vote was taken on the issue; 16 councillors expressed no confidence in An Bord Pleanála, five voted against the motion and 12 were absent.