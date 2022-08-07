Advertisement
News

Kerry county councillor calls for Finance Minister to address rising cost of living

Aug 7, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry county councillor calls for Finance Minister to address rising cost of living Kerry county councillor calls for Finance Minister to address rising cost of living
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Corca Dhuibhne ( Dingle ) area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A Kerry county councillor is calling for the Minister for Finance to address the rising cost of living.

 

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald made the call at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

 

He says support needs to be provided to middle income earners, as well as those on social welfare.

 

Advertisement

Cllr Fitzgerald also called for a cap to be placed on the price of energy and fuel for the remainder of the year.

 

He says the cost of energy is being used as weapon by Russia and he thinks the EU or Irish Government must cap prices, while also taking security of supply into account.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus