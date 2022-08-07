Kerry county councillor calls for Finance Minister to address rising cost of living

A Kerry county councillor is calling for the Minister for Finance to address the rising cost of living.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald made the call at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says support needs to be provided to middle income earners, as well as those on social welfare.

Cllr Fitzgerald also called for a cap to be placed on the price of energy and fuel for the remainder of the year.

He says the cost of energy is being used as weapon by Russia and he thinks the EU or Irish Government must cap prices, while also taking security of supply into account.