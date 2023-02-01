Advertisement
Kerry county councillor calls for Community Employment Scheme review

Feb 1, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry county councillor is recommending an inspection of the Community Employment Scheme (CE).

 

Cllr Michael Foley is calling for the Minister for Social Protection to carry out an in depth review of the funding and the qualifying criteria of the scheme.

The programme is delivered through CE sponsor organisations in the community and voluntary sector.

 

Cllr Foley says the rate of pay for this programme is no longer sustainable due to the large increases of costs over the last number of years.

