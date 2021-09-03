Advertisement
Kerry County Council will have more power and resources under Housing for All plan

Sep 3, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will have more power and finance under the Housing for All Plan.

Fianna Fáil senator Mary Fitzpatrick was speaking about the plan, which aims to provide 300,000 homes over the next nine years, with local authorities expected to provide 10,000 annually.

Councils are to be given powers to purchase vacant homes and will have an affordable purchase scheme, targeting average prices of €250,000 per home.

Senator Mary Fitzpatrick accepts it’s taking local authorities too long to buy land and develop housing; she referenced the long-proposed purchase and development of land at St Finan’s in Killarney as an example.

However, she says each local authority will be given additional resources and support.

