Kerry County Council wardens carried out over 170 patrols in bid to reduce instances of dog fouling

Wardens in Kerry County Council have carried out over 170 patrols in a bid to reduce instances of dog fouling around the county.

The council’s dog and litter wardens and enforcement officers carried out 173 patrols between January and the end of September.

These took place in towns as well as at beaches and different amenities around the county.

Advertisement

During these patrols, the wardens asked dog owners how they dispose of their dog’s waste and also made sure dogs were under control.

The council issued twelve fines in relation to dog fouling during the first nine months of the year.