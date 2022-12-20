Kerry County Council to write to OPW requesting toilet facilities at Glenageenty

Kerry County Council will write to the Office of Public Works (OPW) requesting toilet facilities be installed at the Glenageenty walkway in Ballymacelligott.

The motion was raised at the recent meeting of the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, by Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgearld.

Cllr Fitzgearld says it’s hard to understand how such a popular amenity, where there are three looped walking trails, doesn't have toilet facilities.

He says it’s an issue which affects those who work to maintain Glenageenty, as well as those visiting the facility.

The motion was seconded by Independent councillor, Charlie Farrelly.