Kerry County Council is to write to the Minister for Finance asking for pensioners' taxable income thresholds to be reviewed.

Tralee Municipal District councillor, Mikey Sheehy proposed the motion at the most recent council meeting "in light of recent increases to state pensions."

Single pensioners have a upper income threshold of 18,000 euro, while couples can earn up to 36,000 euro per year tax-free.

Councillor Mikey Sheehy says after increases to the state pension, 'very small' pensions are now falling into the tax net.