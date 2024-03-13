A Councillor brought a motion before Kerry County Council, requesting it write to the Department to urgently reinstate walk-in Community Welfare Clinics to, at least, four Kerry towns.

Councillor Charlie Farrelly proposed the motion at this week's full Council sitting.

At present, the only walk-in clinics to meet a Community Welfare Officer are in Tralee.

Advertisement

Neither Castleisland, Dingle, Killarney nor Listowel offer walk-in clinics.

Councillor Farrelly believes it's disgraceful people must travel to Tralee, while the Department of Social Protection has several buildings lying idle in the county: