Kerry County Council to get €1.5 million increase in LPT funding next year

Sep 8, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is to get an additional €1.5 million in government funding next year.

The Local Property Tax (LPT) baseline funding for Kerry will total €15.3 million.

Every local authority receives a minimum or baseline amount of funding from the Local Property Tax, supplemented by funding from the exchequer if a council's LPT income is lower than its baseline.

This funding recognises the essential role played by local authorities, not only in delivering a range of services, but also in leading the local response to emergency situations, such as Covid-19, and the war in Ukraine.

Following a review of how this money is allocated, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien has announced a €75.4 million increase in Local Property Tax (LPT) baseline funding to local authorities, bringing the total to €428.4 million next year.

Kerry County Council will now receive an additional €1.5 million in funding in 2024.

This will see the local authority's baseline LPT funding increase by 10.8 % from €13.7 million €13,776,761) this year, to €15.3 million (€15,276,761) next year.

Minister O'Brien says local authorities, such as Kerry County Council, play an integral role in the delivery of services.

He added he's aware of the growing challenges due to the increase in demand for services and the cost of providing these, but this funding increase should go a long way towards easing the pressure.

