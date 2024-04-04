Kerry County Council to develop housing in Dingle

Kerry County Council has published notice of its intention to commence a housing development at Ballybeg in Dingle.

The proposed development of 34 housing units will be made up of 22 one bed apartments and 12 two bedroom dwellings,

The development will include landscaping, a new bridge structure, new vehicular and pedestrian entrances and parking.

It will also include new foul and storm sewer infrastructure.

KCC says the development has been the subject of a Preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment Screening and a Habitats Directive Assessment Screening both of which have found no significant impact on the environment.