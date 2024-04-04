Kerry County Council to consider plaque honouring International Dark Sky Reserve

Kerry County Council is to consider erecting a commemorative plaque to recognise the efforts of the International Dark Sky initiative in Ballinskellig.

The Kerry International Dark-Sky Reserve is Ireland’s first International Dark Sky Reserve, one of only 3 Gold Tier Reserves on the planet.

Ballinskellig’s received Gold Tier status in 2014 and is the only Gold Tier Reserve in the Northern Hemisphere.

The International Dark Sky Places (IDSP) programme certifies communities, parks, and protected areas around the world that preserve and protect dark sites.

They do so by enforcing responsible lighting policies and public education.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District Cllr. Norma Moriarty raised the motion with Kerry County Council meeting to erect a plaque to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Ballinskellig’s dark sky status.

Kerry County Council will consider the request and are exploring additional ways to highlight and promote the reserve.