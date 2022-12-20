Kerry among top five European destinations for stargazing

Kerry has been voted as one of the top five European destinations for stargazing.

Travel experts at Scott Dunn have compiled the best European destinations for unforgettable astral adventures this winter.

Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve came in third on the list; with those who compiled the list saying the best time to arrive is during meteor showers.

Advertisement

In first place on the list was Westhavelland Nature Park in Brandenburg, Germany, while Kielder Forest Park in the UK came in second.

The top five European destinations for stargazing:

1) Brandenburg, Germany – Westhavelland

Advertisement

Westhavelland Nature Park, in Brandenburg, is about two hours' drive from Germany’s capital city, Berlin. The spot is a dark sky region, a protected area, officially recognised for its low levels of pollution. The best time to go is in early spring and late autumn, especially the days before and after each new Moon, as that’s when the sky is darkest and it can help see the stars clearly.

2) Northumberland, UK – Kielder Forest Park

Another region awarded Dark Sky status by the Dark Sky Association, Kielder Forest Park is the largest Dark Sky Park in the whole of the UK and the second largest in Europe. The best time to go is in autumn and winter when the skies are darker for longer and you are more than likely to see an array of stars, the Milky Way, and the Andromeda Galaxy. It is easy to get to by public transport with strong rail links to connecting bigger cities as well as by car.

Advertisement

3) County Kerry, Ireland – Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve

The Kerry Dark Sky Reserve is one of only three Gold Tier Reserves in the world. This is the highest tier that can be awarded by the International Dark-Sky Association. Kerry Airport is the best place for visitors to fly into and car hire facilities are easily accessible. The best time to arrange a visit is around the time of meteor showers and when the moonlight is least likely to affect your view, as with the other reserves.

4) East of Reykjavik, Iceland – Thingvellir National Park

Advertisement

One of the most famous tourist destinations in Iceland, Thingvellir National Park gets extremely dark at night, making it a popular spot to see the Northern Lights. Tourists will want to fly into Reykjavik Keflavik airport. It takes about an hour from there whether you take the bus and taxi or drive yourself. September to March is the best time to see the northern lights and stargazing due to the long nights.

5) La Palma, Spain - Mirador Llano del Jable

La Palma is one of the Spanish Canary Islands and Mirador Llano del Jable is said to be one of the best places in the world to see the Milky Way. With streetlights specifically designed to avoid light pollution and the island being protected by law, La Palma is recognised as a starlight reserve due to the quality of its skies and is extremely well-placed for stargazing. January is the ideal time to go just after nightfall. Easily accessible by car, Mirador Llano del Jable is favoured by tourists from all over the world.