Kerry County Council to close roads for Ride Dingle

Apr 23, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrynews
A number of roads will be temporarily closed in Dingle this Saturday, Kerry County Council has announced.

These closures will take place on Saturday April 27th to facilitate Ride Dingle.

The Marina Road from the Milltown Roundabout to the Dingle Bay Hotel Junction will close from 7.30am to 8.30am.

Slea Head Drive, from Milltown Bridge to Paudi O’Shea’s Pub junction will close from 7.30am to 8.45am.

Paudi O’Shea’s Pub Junction to Dun Chaoin Junction will then close from 8.45am to 10am.

Conor Pass from Spa Road/Old Brewery Road Junction to the Cloghane Junction will close from 9.15am to 12.30pm.

