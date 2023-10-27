Kerry County Council to begin choice based letting on November 16th

Kerry County Council is to begin a new system for allocating council houses on November 16th.

Choice based letting allows qualified households have a greater choice and involvement in selecting a new home.

Available social housing will be openly advertised online, allowing qualified households to apply if interested.

Advertisement

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who’s been calling for the introduction of choice based letting for some time, acknowledges there will be teething problems as it’ll take people time to get used to it.

He feels, however, it’ll be a much better system, as it’ll cut out a lot of bureaucracy.