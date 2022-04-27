Kerry County Council to ask for review of programme that identifies flood risks

Kerry County Council is to appeal to the Office of Public Works to carry out a review of the programme which identifies flood-risks in Kerry.

The Catchment-based Flood Risk Assessment and Management programme identifies areas of land which are considered to be future flood hazards.

The motion was passed at a special meeting to consider the County Development Plan.

Advertisement

The Catchment-based Flood Risk Assessment (CFRAM) programme influences decisions relating to planning and insurance premiums.

Councillors were presented with a map outlining how Tralee, Killarney and Listowel have all been identified as areas of risk, which many of them questioned.

Cllr Jim Finucane argued that several areas have been included in the programme, even though they had never been subject to flooding in the past, and now cannot avail of house insurance.

Advertisement

He suggested that an applicant seeking planning permission on a CFRAM site seek the opinion of an expert and, should that person disagree with the OPW’s ruling, an appeal could be sought.

Cllr John Francis Flynn agreed saying he couldn’t understand how houses which are 50ft above sea level could possibly be at risk of flooding, yet they’ve been included in the CFRAM map.

In a colourful contribution, Cllr Mikey Sheehy said that the map was misleading and that anyone looking at it would think they’d need a gondola just to get through the town of Tralee

Advertisement

Sinn Féin’s Cathal Foley was slow to agree with the councillors, however, saying that the reality of modern-day living is leading to rising sea levels and climate change, which will only worsen as the years go on.

His colleague, Cllr Deirdre Ferris, also aired concern that if an appeal was successful and planning was granted on a site previously identified as a potential flood risk, it could have significant consequences for the council who could bare the brunt of the blame.

The council will now call on the OPW for a full review of the programme.