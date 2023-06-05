Kerry County Council supports National Food Recycling Week

Kerry County Council is supporting this year’s National Food Waste Recycling Week.

The aim this year is to encourage people to separate all food waste from packaging when recycling.

Properly recycled food waste can be used to produce energy through anaerobic digestion and to produce clean, organic fertiliser.

Events will be held nationwide to mark Food Waste Recycling Week.

Kicking off today, the campaign will run until next Sunday.

To check local events, see www.mywaste.ie/national-food-waste-recycling-week/