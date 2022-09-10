Advertisement
Kerry County Council shortlisted for Local Government awards

Sep 10, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council shortlisted for Local Government awards
Kerry County Council has been shortlisted in two categories in the Local Government awards.
The local authority was nominated in a new Climate Change category for its dynamic purchasing system for energy efficiency retrofitting works – supplygov.ie.
Kerry County Council was also nominated in the Sustaining the Arts category for its advance youth arts programme.
The winners will be announced at the 19th annual ceremony on November 24th.
The Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

