Kerry County Council seeks further accommodation to house Ukrainian refugees

Kerry County Council is seeking further accommodation to house Ukrainian refugees arriving into the county.

It's working to identify accommodation and is seeking to secure short-term beds.

Anyone aware of local accommodation capacity is asked to register the property with the International Protection Accommodation Service or to notify the council.

Advertisement

Meanwhile the council confirmed at the weekend, that the John Mitchel's GAA complex in Tralee may be used to facilitate Ukrainian refugees.

The centre has been identified as a possible temporary rest centre facility.