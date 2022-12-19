Kerry County Council seeking technical approval from TII for Killarney road works

Kerry County Council is seeking technical approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for a major new road lay out in Killarney.

The plans, for works between the MD O’Shea roundabout and Ballycasheen junction, include an active travel provision and junction improvements at Ballycasheen.

Speaking at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, Kerry County Council senior roads engineer, Paul Curry, said the design report for the works - between the N22 MD O’Shea roundabout and Ballycasheen junction - is awaiting approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Mr Curry said the project will slow traffic down in the area, making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. He said public consultation will commence on the project on receipt of TII approval.

Kerry County Council also confirmed the Part 8 process for MD O Shea roundabout will commence this month and include upgrades to the Park Road Roundabout.

While Kerry County Council also confirmed they are finalising a design for the provision of a footpath and cycleway, linking the Whitebridge Manor Housing Estate to the proposed MD O Shea roundabout to Ballycasheen scheme.

They advised once the design is finalised, Kerry County Council will approach the land owners with a view to acquiring the required land by agreement.

This information was provided in response to motions raised by Labour councillor Marie Moloney and Independent councillor, Maura Healy-Rae.