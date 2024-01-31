Kerry County Council say a Taking in Charge application is being processed for a housing estate in Killorglin.

An application was made by residents of Curran Court in relation to storm water drainage systems in the estate.

The issue was raised with Uisce Éireann last January who said they would not be taking responsibility for the drainage system at that time.

The information was provided in response to a motion by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Cahill, says he is happy the application is being processed but disappointed that the council has not provided a timeline.