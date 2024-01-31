Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council says taking in charge application for Killorglin estate is being processed

Jan 31, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says taking in charge application for Killorglin estate is being processed
Share this article

Kerry County Council say a Taking in Charge application is being processed for a housing estate in Killorglin.

An application was made by residents of Curran Court in relation to storm water drainage systems in the estate.

The issue was raised with Uisce Éireann last January who said they would not be taking responsibility for the drainage system at that time.

Advertisement

The information was provided in response to a motion by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Cahill, says he is happy the application is being processed but disappointed that the council has not provided a timeline.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost 4,000 Kerry motorists received speeding fines from Gardaí in 2023
Advertisement
Valentia Coast Guard coordinated over 800 incidents in 2023
Kerry’s newest millionaire collects Lotto winnings
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Arsenal Close The Gap As Luton Grab A Big Win
FAI Still Hopeful On Carsley
SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh Confirmed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus