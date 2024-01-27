Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council says fly-tipping along roads continues to be a problem

Jan 27, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says fly-tipping along roads continues to be a problem
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Kerry County Council says fly-tipping along roads continues to be a problem.

The council was responding to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael O’Shea asked if the council’s environment department could address what he terms the extremely serious problem of significant dumping of waste on all roads out of Milltown.

Advertisement

The council told him all reported incidents of illegal dumping are investigated by its litter wardens and enforcement officers and any rubbish found on public property is removed.

Kerry County Council says its staff and volunteers regularly carry out regular litter picks along many public roadsides.

The council says the issues in relation to fly-tipping along roads is a continuing problem; it adds it highlights the issue at various times throughout the year, particularly during the annual county clean-up day.

Advertisement

At the same meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald tabled a motion asking the council if it had identified areas in the MD that are susceptible to illegal rubbish dumping in preparation for the installing of GDPR compliant cameras.

The council stated the national code of practice for the use of CCTV to detect illegal dumping is at an advance stage of development and it understands it’s likely to be adopted in the near future.

It says this will bring clarity to the use of the CCTV for these purposes and will also set out the detailed procedures required for the development of a CCTV programme.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD congratulates students on performance at national competition
Advertisement
PBP announce candidate to run in Ireland South constituency in European Elections
Council to purchase ten homes in Sneem for social housing
Advertisement

Recommended

Coscoran smashes Irish record
Ferdia O’Brien signs for Kerry FC
Kerry TD congratulates students on performance at national competition
PBP announce candidate to run in Ireland South constituency in European Elections
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus