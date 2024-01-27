Kerry County Council says fly-tipping along roads continues to be a problem.

The council was responding to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael O’Shea asked if the council’s environment department could address what he terms the extremely serious problem of significant dumping of waste on all roads out of Milltown.

The council told him all reported incidents of illegal dumping are investigated by its litter wardens and enforcement officers and any rubbish found on public property is removed.

Kerry County Council says its staff and volunteers regularly carry out regular litter picks along many public roadsides.

The council says the issues in relation to fly-tipping along roads is a continuing problem; it adds it highlights the issue at various times throughout the year, particularly during the annual county clean-up day.

At the same meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald tabled a motion asking the council if it had identified areas in the MD that are susceptible to illegal rubbish dumping in preparation for the installing of GDPR compliant cameras.

The council stated the national code of practice for the use of CCTV to detect illegal dumping is at an advance stage of development and it understands it’s likely to be adopted in the near future.

It says this will bring clarity to the use of the CCTV for these purposes and will also set out the detailed procedures required for the development of a CCTV programme.