Kerry County Council responsible for maintenance of over 4,800km of public roads

Kerry County Council is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of over 4,800km of public roads in the county.

That’s according to figures released at the recent full council meeting.

Over the past 5 years, the council has taken charge of upkeep of over 60 housing estates, including almost 14km of roads.

Since 2018, Kerry County Council has taken charge of the maintenance and upkeep of 66 housing estates across the county.

This represents an average of 13 estates per year and an average of almost 3km of associated roads being taken in charge.

The council says while taking charge of estates is dependent on multiple factors, it’s reasonable to assume a similar number of estates and roads will be taken in their charge this year.

They say it’s not currently policy to take charge of private roads, except for roads included as part of housing estates - in accordance with the provisions of Section 180 of the planning and development act.

The figures were provided in response to a motion from Fine Gael councillor for the Kenmare MD, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen.