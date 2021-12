Kerry County Council has recorded energy savings of over 40%.

The council reports annually on its energy consumption to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland. All local authorities were required to achieve energy savings of 33% by 2020.

The council says that, while 2020's figures have not been published by the SEAI, it has recorded a 43% energy saving during the year. Kerry County Council says it's committed to achieving further energy savings in the coming years.