Kerry County Council receives €2.5 million from Government to cover rising energy costs

Kerry County Council will receive €2.5 million in funding from the Government to cover rising energy costs next year.

Councillors Aoife Thornton, Breandán Fitzgerald and Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen all brought motions before the monthly meeting of the council.

They called for Kerry County Council to seek additional funding given the unprecedented levels of inflation.

All councillors agreed additional funding was crucial to maintain essential services.

Kerry County Council says while the €2.5 million is welcome, it will require further support from Government during 2023, given the current operating environment.