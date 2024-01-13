Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council proposes road closures in Tralee

Jan 13, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council proposes road closures in Tralee
Share this article

Kerry County Council is proposing a temporary road closure in Tralee.

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the connection of a new development to the existing wastewater infrastructure.

The council is proposing to close the area between the junctions of Brogue Maker’s place and Market Place to the Junction of Market Place and Maine Street.

Advertisement

This proposed closure would take place from 8am Tuesday February 6th to 6pm on Friday, February 9th.

Any objections to this must be made by 4pm on Monday, January 15th.

Objections must be made in writing, marked road closure to Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, Co. Kerry or by email to [email protected].

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 15,000 dog licences in Kerry last year
Advertisement
People in Kerry invited to have their say on the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan
CLÁR funding of over €376,000 allocated to 10 Kerry projects
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 15,000 dog licences in Kerry last year
People in Kerry invited to have their say on the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan
McIlroy just a shot off the lead
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus