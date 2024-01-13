Kerry County Council proposes road closures in Tralee

Kerry County Council is proposing a temporary road closure in Tralee.

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the connection of a new development to the existing wastewater infrastructure.

The council is proposing to close the area between the junctions of Brogue Maker’s place and Market Place to the Junction of Market Place and Maine Street.

Advertisement

This proposed closure would take place from 8am Tuesday February 6th to 6pm on Friday, February 9th.

Any objections to this must be made by 4pm on Monday, January 15th.

Objections must be made in writing, marked road closure to Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, Co. Kerry or by email to [email protected].